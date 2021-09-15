Soccer’s SEC Opener To Be Televised On SEC Network

Baton Rouge, La. – No. 6 LSU soccer’s SEC opener against Mississippi State on Friday night in Baton Rouge has been picked up by the SEC Network. Coverage is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT and first kick will be at 7:05 p.m.

Mike Watts will handle play by play duties and Lori Lindsey will be the color analyst. This will be LSU’s first regular season match on the SEC Network since, you guessed it, an October 11 road match last season against Mississippi State.

LSU brings a record of 7-0-0 into the SEC opener, and Mississippi State checks in at 2-2-0 on the season.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU soccer by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.