Lindblad Records 15th Career Top 10 Finish At LSU

LAKE ELMO, Minnesota – LSU junior golfer Ingrid Lindblad birdied three-of-the-last-six holes Wednesday to shoot a 3-under 69 at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M and post her 15th top 10 tournament finish in her career at LSU.

Lindblad shot rounds of 72-73-69 to finish the three-day event with a 54-hole total of 214, 2-under par and a T10 finish. She moved up seven places in the final round to get into 10th place. Only three other players in the 60-player field shot lower rounds on the final day of competition over the Royal Golf Club.

Lindblad had five birdies in the round, including the three on the final six holes of the front nine, which she played last. Lindblad birdied the 170-yard par 3 fourth, the 371-yard par 4 fifth and the 504-yard par 5 ninth hole. The native of Sweden played the par 3s and par 4s in 1-under for each.

Lindblad had five top 10s as a freshman and nine a season ago.

As a team LSU shot 7-over for the final round, also counting a 73 from junior Latanna Stone, a 76 from freshman Elsa Svensson and a 77 from sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet. The Tigers finished 11th in the opening event.

LSU finished at 21-over par 886 (rounds of 297-293-295). South Carolina won the tournament with a 14-under 850 and Julia Johnson of Ole Miss was the individual winner at 12-under 204.

The Tigers fall season resumes on Oct. 11 when LSU begins a stretch of three tournaments in 17 days, starting with the Illini Women’s Invitational. That two-day event will be played at Medinah Country Club course No. 2.

LSU INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T10. Ingrid Lindblad – 72-73-69 – 214 -2

T37. Carla Tejedo Mulet – 72-74-77 – 223 +7

T47. Elsa Svensson – 77-73-76 – 226 +10

T51. Latanna Stone — 83-73-73 – 229 +13

T58. Lauren Clark – 76-79-81 – 236 +20