Tigers Hold Spot After Two Rounds At ANNIKA

LAKE ELMO, Minnesota – Junior Latanna Stone and freshman Elsa Svensson posted 1-over par 73s to lead LSU in the second round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M Tuesday at the Royal Golf Club.

Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo Mulet each posted 2-over 74s in the second round to complete LSU’s counting scores for the round.

Stone posted four birdies in her round and Svensson two birdies. Lindblad and Tejedo Mulet are 19th in the individual competition at 2-over par 146 after 36 holes.

LSU has played its best golf on the par 3 holes, ranking third in the tournament at 4-over par. The Tigers are fourth in pars at 113.

The Tigers remained in 11th place through 36 holes at 15-over par 591 (297-294).

The final round is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

LSU RESULTS THROUGH 36 HOLES

T19. Ingrid Lindblad 72-74 – 146 +2

T19. Carlos Tejeda Mulet 72-74 – 146 +2

T43. Elsa Svensson 77-73 – 150 +6

T53. Lauren Clark 76-79 – 155 +11