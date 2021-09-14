Shop
Women's Golf

Tigers Hold Spot After Two Rounds At ANNIKA

Latanna Stone

by Kent Lowe, LSU Athletics Communications
LAKE ELMO, Minnesota – Junior Latanna Stone and freshman Elsa Svensson posted 1-over par 73s to lead LSU in the second round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M Tuesday at the Royal Golf Club.

Ingrid Lindblad and Carla Tejedo Mulet each posted 2-over 74s in the second round to complete LSU’s counting scores for the round.

Stone posted four birdies in her round and Svensson two birdies. Lindblad and Tejedo Mulet are 19th in the individual competition at 2-over par 146 after 36 holes.

LSU has played its best golf on the par 3 holes, ranking third in the tournament at 4-over par. The Tigers are fourth in pars at 113.

The Tigers remained in 11th place through 36 holes at 15-over par 591 (297-294).

The final round is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

LSU RESULTS THROUGH 36 HOLES

T19. Ingrid Lindblad         72-74 – 146 +2

T19. Carlos Tejeda Mulet              72-74 – 146 +2

T43. Elsa Svensson          77-73 – 150 +6

T53. Lauren Clark             76-79 – 155 +11

  1. Latanna Stone 83-73 – 156 +12

