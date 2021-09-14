BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 9:30 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Central Michigan football game that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Boron later provides a look at coach Sian Hudson and the LSU soccer team, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation with a 7-0 record.

Tiger Tracks continues with highlights of LSU’s home-opening win over McNeese State last Saturday in Tiger Stadium

The show concludes with an appearance by Dr. Catherine O’Neal of the LSU Health Sciences Center, who discusses the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.