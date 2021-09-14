Soccer Bumped Up To No. 6 In National Rankings

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer has moved up to No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers put the cap on nonconference play last week as they improved to 7-0-0 on the season with a win versus ULL.

LSU has outscored its opponents by a tally of 26 to 4 this season and have three ranked wins on the season to date. LSU scored five goals in last Thursday night’s win over ULL as they registered their third shutout in the last four games as well.

The Tigers have won ten straight matches dating back to the spring of 2021. The 10 game win streak is a school record and is also the longest current win streak in the NCAA right now. The No. 6 nationally ranking is the highest in school history as well.

LSU is set to open up SEC play on Friday night (Sept. 17) as they host Mississippi State at LSU Soccer Stadium. First kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and admission is free. To view the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, visit unitedsoccercoaches.org.

2021 Rankings for LSU

August 24 – RV

August 31 – No. 17

September 7 – No. 7

September 14 – No. 6