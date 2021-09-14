LSU Men’s Golf Wins Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

Choudrant, La. – The LSU Men’s Golf team earned the win at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate with a final score of 23-under 841 (285-281-275) on Tuesday at Squire Creek Country Club.

Final Results

The Tigers’ win is the 38th for the program under Head Coach Chuck Winstead and the first since the 2019 David Toms Intercollegiate. The 23-under 841 finish is the seventh lowest tournament total in school history for the Tigers. UTSA came in second behind LSU with a score of 16-under 848 (290-272-286).

“I’m proud of how our team responded today,” said Coach Winstead. “We were in position to win last week and backed up. It was good to see our guys not only play well but pull away down the stretch. We’ve got a talented group. We can use this experience and continue to improve as we go forward.”

The Tigers carded a 13-under 275 in the final round which moved them from third to first place and had all six players finish in the top-25. Michael Sanders was LSU’s top finisher for the second straight event with a tie for seventh at 5-under 211 (70-69-72); he closed out the tournament with an even par 72 on Tuesday. Sanders had 14 birdies during the three-day event.

Freshman Cohen Trolio finished at 3-under 213 after carding a 79-67-67 with 16 birdies and 27 pars; the 16 birdies were the most by a Tiger in the tournament. He shot the lowest round of his young college career in round two of the tournament where he carded a 5-under 67, only to match it in the third round. He carded the most birdies in his college career in the third round with eight. This was an incredibly strong finish considering Trolio finished the first round with a 7-over 79 and was tied for 101st but finished the tournament T11.

Drew Doyle, playing individually, registered the first top-10 finish of his career with a three-round total of 2-under 214 with rounds of 68, 71, and 73; his round one score of 4-under 68 was a career low.

Nicholas Arcement (T11), Garrett Barber (T17), and Connor Gaunt (T21) all improved their positioning on the final day of play with under par rounds. Arcement shot a 1-under 71 to finish the tournament with a total of 3-under 213; Barber closed strongly with a 4-under 68 in round three to come in at 2-under 214. Gaunt had his best round of the event, a 3-under 69, that took him under par for the tournament as he finished at 1-under 215.

Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Ootelwah, Tenn. For the Scenic City Collegiate, held at the Honors Course. The tournament will take place Sept. 20-21 and live scoring will be available on Golfstat.