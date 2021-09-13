Thompson Tabbed As SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU forward Molly Thompson has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.

Thompson registered her first career collegiate hat trick last Thursday evening against ULL to lead LSU to a 5-0 victory. Her goals came in the 16th, 21st and 51st minutes.

Goal No. 1 gave LSU the lead for good as Rammie Noel played in a beautiful cross that Thompson went up high for and headed it home from 10 yards out. She scored less than five minutes later to give LSU a 2-0 lead; played in down the leftside by Noel again, Thompson took a touch, made a move, and curled one into the right side of the net from about 12 yards out.

The hat trick came shortly after the halftime break in the 51st minute. Tinaya Alexander possessed the ball for a brief time before beating her defender and leading Thompson into the middle portion of the box where Thompson finished it off by sliding into the shot and from eight yards out to beat the ULL keeper.

The goals were the 12th, 13th and 14th of Thompson’s LSU career. She already has four goals on the season which is one shy of her career high five that she scored during the 2020-21 season. This is Thompson’s second career SEC Offensive Player of the Week award.

LSU Soccer Weekly Awards (2021)

Mollee Swift – SEC Defensive Player of the Week (Aug. 30)

Mollee Swift – Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Week; TDS Team of the Week (Aug. 31)

Mollee Swift – United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week (Sept. 1)

Alesia Garcia – Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week (Sept. 8)

Molly Thompson – SEC Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 13)