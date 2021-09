LSU at Mississippi St. to Kickoff in the Morning

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s Sept. 25 football game at Mississippi State will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN, it was announced Monday by the SEC and its network television partners.

GAME TIME NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Missouri at Boston College, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Arlington, Texas), CBS

3 p.m. CT – Georgia State at Auburn, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Florida, ESPN

6 p.m. CT – Kentucky at South Carolina, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT – Southern Miss at Alabama, SEC Network