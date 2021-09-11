Defense Powers LSU Past McNeese, 34-7

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s defense pitched a shutout until the waning minutes and Cade York twice set Tiger Stadium records, as the Tigers bounced back with a 34-7 victory over McNeese on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

LSU (1-1) returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 18, when Central Michigan (1-1) visits Tiger Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup on the SEC Network. Pregame on the LSU Sports Radio Network begins at 4:30 p.m.

York, a preseason all-American, made field goals of 55 and 56 yards to twice break the Tiger Stadium record for longest field goal. The previous mark was 54 yards setup by Wade Richey against Kentucky in 1996.

York’s personal best is 57 yards made in 2020 at Florida. He improved to 12-of-14 in his LSU career on field goal attempts of 50-plus yards.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ defense allowed only 67 yards midway through the fourth quarter when McNeese (0-2) put together its only scoring drive of the contest – 79 yards in five plays – to finish the game with 142 yards of total offense.

LSU was suffocating on the defensive side, recording 16 tackles behind the line of scrimmage including eight sacks while forcing 12 punts. The sacks mark was one shy of the school record (9 in 1994 vs. Tulane) and the most since head coach Ed Orgeron‘s squad had eight against Lamar Jackson and Louisville in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

Freshman defensive tackle Maason Smith led the charge with 3.5 sacks, while senior end Andre Anthony added 2.5 and reserve end Desmond Little had 1.5.

Tigers starting quarterback sophomore Max Johnson finished 18-of-27 passing for 161 yards with three touchdowns, while freshman Garrett Nussmeier saw his first action at LSU late in the third quarter. He finished 3-of-10 passing for 19 yards.

Also seeing action for the first time was freshman running back Corey Kiner, who led LSU with 11 carries and 56 yards with a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. LSU ran for 126 yards.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte added two touchdown receptions to his tally and finished with five catches for 31 yards on eight targets. He has five TD’s in 2021 and has scored eight in his past 3 games. Freshman receiver Jack Bech had a game-high 57 receiving yards on four receptions.

Orgeron’s son, Cody, was the starting quarterback for McNeese (0-2). The younger Orgeron completed 10-of-20 passes for 91 yards including the 44-yard screen pass for a touchdown with 4:30 remaining in the contest. He played the entire game and took all eight sacks for minus-64 yards.

Stephon Huderson led McNeese with 67 net rushing yards, while Deonta McMahon added 44.