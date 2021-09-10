Volleyball Falls In Straight Sets To Rice

HOUSTON – The LSU Volleyball team (2-4) fell in straight sets at Rice (3-3) Friday night in the Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice took the match in sweeping fashion, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Tigers will take on Sam Houston Saturday at 2 p.m. CT back in the Tudor Fieldhouse at the Rice Invitational.

Kylie Deberg finished with 17 kills, her fifth straight match getting double-digit kills. Ella Larkin got her third career start as the setter, recording 36 assists for the Tigers. Alle Morris finished the match with 4 blocks.

Nicole Lennon led the Owls with a game-high 18 kills, hitting .390 throughout the match. Carly Graham had a double-double with 25 assists and 13 digs.

Rice outhit LSU, .320-.202, despite recording only one more kill than the Tigers. Errors are what did the Tigers in Friday night, recording 19 attacking errors and seven service errors.

“This was a game of errors and we made more than they did,” said head coach Fran Flory. “We had as many kills, but our efficiency was not there. We did not connect well. We made too many unforced errors. That was the emphasis this week and unfortunately it didn’t carry over into play tonight.”

Set One

Kylie Deberg got a kill on the first point of the match to put the Tigers up early.

Tied at two, Rice went on a 4-0 run to take a 6-2 lead

The teams traded points and Rice maintained a four-point lead until the Owls were able to extend their lead to 13-7 as LSU took its first timeout of the set.

With Rice holding an 18-10 lead, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run to force a timeout. The Tigers kept the momentum rolling out of the timeout with two more points to make it a 5-0 run and bring the score within three. A service error from Deberg ended the run

The Tigers were unable to close the gap though as the Owls took the first set. 25-18.

Set Two

To begin the second set, LSU and Rice traded the first 14 points as the set was knotted up at seven.

Rice took the first multi-point lead of the set, ultimately going on a 7-1 run to take a 14-8 lead.

The Tigers went on a 3-0 run to make it 14-11 before Rice responded with a kill. Rice didn’t let LSU’s momentum roll though, extending its lead back to 17-13.

Ella Larkin fired an ace a few points later to bring the Tigers within two, 18-16. The Tigers clawed back and ultimately tied the set at 19 and again at 20.

Rice scored the next two points to take a 22-20 lead and LSU took a timeout.

The Tigers tried to mount a comeback. Facing set-point, down 24-21, LSU scored back-to-back points and Rice took a timeout. The comeback efforts fell short though because out of the timeout Rice picked up a big kill to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Set Three