LSU vs. McNeese Gameday Times of Interest

LSU vs McNeese

September 11, 2021 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, September 11

7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open | Parking Info

9 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens

10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Pre-Verification Stations for Expedited Entry Open at 12 Campus Sites | Details | Map

11 a.m. – CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz

12-6:30 p.m. – COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Maravich Center

1 p.m. – LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

2 p.m. – L Club Tailgate (northside of PMAC)

2 p.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

3 – 4:30 p.m. – Rockin’ Dopsie performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

4 p.m. – Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart

5 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite

5 p.m. – Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium | Student Tickets

5:05 p.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

5:16 p.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

5:24 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”

5:30 p.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart

• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium

6:30 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

6:43 p.m. – Guest Captains Presentation at midfield

• Justin Vincent, Jamie Bice, Eddie Kennison, Kevin Guidry

6:45 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:49 p.m. – Alma Mater and National Anthem

6:56:30 p.m. – LSU Intro Video

6:58 p.m. – LSU takes the field

6:59 p.m. – McNeese takes the field

6:59 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield

7:02 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. McNeese on ESPN+/SECN+ | Listen Free

Halftime:

Golden Band from Tigerland Performs

McNeese Band Performs

Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net

• 7:02 p.m. Live stats of LSU-McNeese game

www.LSUstats.com

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

www.YouTube.com/lsusports

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball