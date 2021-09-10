LSU vs. McNeese Gameday Times of Interest
LSU vs McNeese
September 11, 2021 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN+/SECN+
Saturday, September 11
7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open | Parking Info
9 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Pre-Verification Stations for Expedited Entry Open at 12 Campus Sites | Details | Map
11 a.m. – CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz
12-6:30 p.m. – COVID-19 Vaccinations Offered at Maravich Center
1 p.m. – LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
2 p.m. – L Club Tailgate (northside of PMAC)
2 p.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
3 – 4:30 p.m. – Rockin’ Dopsie performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
4 p.m. – Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart
5 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite
5 p.m. – Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium | Student Tickets
5:05 p.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”
5:16 p.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni
5:24 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart
• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
6:30 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:43 p.m. – Guest Captains Presentation at midfield
• Justin Vincent, Jamie Bice, Eddie Kennison, Kevin Guidry
6:45 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:49 p.m. – Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:56:30 p.m. – LSU Intro Video
6:58 p.m. – LSU takes the field
6:59 p.m. – McNeese takes the field
6:59 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
7:02 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. McNeese on ESPN+/SECN+ | Listen Free
Halftime:
Golden Band from Tigerland Performs
McNeese Band Performs
Be sure to check out the following items on LSUsports.net
• 7:02 p.m. Live stats of LSU-McNeese game
www.LSUstats.com
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball
Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):
www.YouTube.com/lsusports
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball