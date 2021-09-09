Duplantis, Cherry Win Diamond League End of Season Titles

Zurich, Switzerland – Michael Cherry (400 meters) and Mondo Duplantis (pole vault) won end of the season Diamond League titles on Thursday to cap the 2021 track and field season on the professional circuit.

Duplantis, who won gold in early August at the Tokyo Olympics, cleared a meet record height of 6.06 meters to capture the title. It was his fifth win at a Diamond League meeting this year.

Cherry won the title with a time of 44.41, one hundredth of a second ahead of Kirani James who finished second with a time of 44.42. It was Cherry’s 15th sub 45 second race of the season, which is an immensely impressive number of times to run that fast. Cherry finished fourth in the Olympic final of the 400 meters earlier this summer.

