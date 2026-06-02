Football to Host 'The Huddle' Women's Clinic on July 30

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football and NILSU MAX will host “The Huddle”, a football clinic dedicated to women on Thursday, July 30.

“The Huddle” will take place at the LSU Football Facility and will feature position meetings with members of the LSU coaching staff, a player panel, as well as a series of football drills. There will also be food and drinks along with an area for LSU-related merchandise from many local vendors. The clinic is for women ages 21 and older.

“We are excited to host this unique event that is specifically tailored to women who want to learn more about football,” LSU Football Chief Strategy Officer Taylor Jacobs said. “Participants will have a chance to learn more about the game by taking part in position meetings with members of the coaching staff, who will guide them through a film session along with game-planning strategies. The ladies will also take part in many of the same drills our team goes through on any given practice day so it’s an opportunity our female fans don’t want to miss.”

Tickets are $200 for individuals with a rate of $175 per ticket for groups of 10 or more. A VIP ticket option, which includes a pre-event LSU football experience along with a photo with head coach Lane Kiffin, is $350 a ticket.

Doors to the facility open at 4:30 p.m. that day with the event running until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here. Vendors wanting to participate can register here.

For more information, contact NILSU MAX at nilsumax@lsusp.com.