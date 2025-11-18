LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tulane

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Tulane
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner, Grace Knox, Flau'jae Johnson, Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kate Koval, Izzy Besselman, Kailyn Gilbert, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Bella Hines, Jada Richard, Meghan Yarnevich | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, Kate Koval, Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson, Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley, Kate Koval, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Gary Redus, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson, Divine Bourrage, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

LSU Sees 100 Point Streak Continue With 101-71 Victory Against Tulane

LSU Sees 100 Point Streak Continue With 101-71 Victory Against Tulane

No. 5 LSU Heads to New Orleans for Tulane Matchup on Monday

No. 5 LSU Heads to New Orleans for Tulane Matchup on Monday

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Charlotte

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Charlotte