Soccer Falls in Final Minute at UCF, 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. – The LSU Soccer Team (2-2-0) fell just short of the mark to the UCF Knights (4-0-0) by a score of 2-1 on Sunday night at the UCF Soccer Complex.

The Knights opened the scoring in the 5th minute when Gabi Berchon’s chip shot from the top of the box found the back of the net. The Tigers equalized in the 65th minute with a powerful header from defender Jazmin Ferguson to tie it up at 1-1. The final goal of the night came with 11 seconds left on the clock as Berchon was once again on the mark, pouncing on a loose ball in the box and sliding it past two defenders.

The home team opened the match on the front foot and found the back of the net in the fifth minute. UCF’s Honoka Hamano pinged a through ball over the top to Berchon, who chipped the rushing goalkeeper from the top of the box. The shot deflected off the right post before ultimately crossing the line to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the match.

The remainder of the first half saw the Tigers push for an equalizer. UCF goalkeeper Genesis Perez Watson tallied three saves in the 21st, 29th, and 42nd minutes to keep the Tigers at bay. LSU’s defense limited the Knights opportunities on offense, which meant neither team was able to capitalize and the match went into halftime with a 1-0 scoreline.

The second half saw the Tigers continue to apply pressure searching for an equalizer, which came in the 65th minute. Midfielder Ida Hermansdottir sent a cross in from a corner and found Ferguson, who rose above the defender marking her and headed it in from six yards out. The goal was Ferguson’s first of the season and third in her career at LSU. Hermannsdottir’s assist was her first of the year and fifth of her career.

It was a back and forth contest for the remaining 25 minutes of the match. The Tigers tested Perez Watson twice, forcing saves in the 75th and 88th minutes.

The deciding goal came with just 11 seconds left on the clock. UCF launched a counter attack and found space near the edge of the box. Berchon sent a shot on goal that was heroically saved by LSU’s Sophine Kevorkian. Kevorkian saved a second follow up shot only seconds later. In the right place at the right time, Berchon found the loose ball after the second save and slotted it past two defenders and into the back of the net to make it 2-1 on the night.

After a VAR check, the goal stood and the Knights held on in the final seconds and claimed victory.

LSU outshot UCF by a margin of 22-15 with the Tigers also holding the advantage in the shots on goal battle by a margin of 6-5. Both goalkeepers made strong saves throughout the match to keep their teams in it, with Watson finishing the night with five saves while Kevorkian finished with three.

The Tigers return home to the LSU Soccer Stadium for a week at home, starting with against the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 28th. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, X, and Facebook.