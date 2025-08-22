LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Soccer

Gallery: Soccer vs Florida Gulf Coast

+0
Gallery: Soccer vs Florida Gulf Coast
Morgan Witz | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Katelyn Holt, Sophine Kevorkian, Audur Scheving, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Sol Toboada Martínez, Jazmin Ferguson, Mireia Sánchez, Maud Ferrière, Ryann Denecour, Danielle Lauren Shannon, Amy Smith, Ida Hermannsdottir, Makenna Dominguez, Sydney Cheesman, Annaleigh Bruser, Sariyah Bailey, Gadea Blanco González, Kelsey Major, Lila Jaillet, Ava Galligan, Ava Amsden, Gabrielle Ceballos, Senai Rogers, Sarah Stadler, Morgan Witz, Brielyn Knowles, Natalie Dvorakova, Daniela Hellín, Sian Hudson, Seb Furness, Antony Blackburn, Conor Cable, Sam Etherington, Hannah Faldetta, Dustin Ducree | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Amy Smith | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sophine Kevorkian | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Kelsey Major | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Kelsey Major, Gabbi Ceballos | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Morgan Witz, Daniela Hellín | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Senai Rogers | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Senai Rogers, Daniela Hellín | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ryann Denecour | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Ryann Denecour, Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sian Hudson, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Sydney Cheesman, Brielyn Knowles, Lila Jaillet, Gabbi Ceballos | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Katelyn Holt, Sophine Kevorkian, Audur Scheving, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Sol Toboada Martínez, Jazmin Ferguson, Mireia Sánchez, Maud Ferrière, Ryann Denecour, Danielle Lauren Shannon, Amy Smith, Ida Hermannsdottir, Makenna Dominguez, Sydney Cheesman, Annaleigh Bruser, Sariyah Bailey, Gadea Blanco González, Kelsey Major, Lila Jaillet, Ava Galligan, Ava Amsden, Gabrielle Ceballos, Senai Rogers, Sarah Stadler, Morgan Witz, Brielyn Knowles, Natalie Dvorakova, Daniela Hellín, Sian Hudson, Seb Furness, Antony Blackburn, Conor Cable, Sam Etherington, Hannah Faldetta, Dustin Ducree | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
| Photo by: Stephen Bayog

Related Stories

LSU Soccer Tallies Victory Over FGCU, Hudson Earns 100th Career Win 

LSU Soccer Tallies Victory Over FGCU, Hudson Earns 100th Career Win 

LSU Soccer and FGCU Face Off on Thursday in First-Ever Matchup

LSU Soccer and FGCU Face Off on Thursday in First-Ever Matchup

Soccer Falls to No. 10 Wake Forest In Hard-Fought Road Battle, 1-0

Soccer Falls to No. 10 Wake Forest In Hard-Fought Road Battle, 1-0