LSU Basketball Teams To Take Part In Special NOLA Doubleheader, Dec. 13, In Compete 4 Cause Classic At SKC

BATON ROUGE – A unique neutral site doubleheader involving LSU’s two basketball programs is set for the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 13 in the Compete 4 Cause Classic.

The event, presented by United Sports & Entertainment, is a dynamic college basketball event that merges elite competition with meaningful community impact.

The opener of the doubleheader is a highly anticipated women’s match up featuring the LSU Tigers, coached by Kim Mulkey, against her alma mater, Louisiana Tech.

The second half of the doubleheader will feature the return matchup of last year’s Compete 4 Cause Classic in Frisco, Texas matching the LSU men’s basketball, which features a lineup of new talent and expanded depth for Coach Matt McMahon, and the SMU Mustangs.

Game times and possible television coverage will be announced at a later date. Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM.

The doubleheader gives LSU fans in the Crescent City a chance to see both teams play on the same day in a big-time arena and atmosphere.

This will mark the first time LSU and Louisiana Tech have faced off since Coach Mulkey’s triumphant return to Louisiana and LSU. Both teams have won national championships and at different times have been dominant in women’s college basketball.

It will mark the 30th time these two teams have played one another. In Mulkey’s playing days at Louisiana Tech, the Tigers and Lady Techsters played only once in Sue Gunter’s second season. The teams met in the Sweet 16 in Ruston, where Mulkey and Louisiana Tech came out on top, 92-67.

In series history, LSU holds a 17-12 advantage. The last time LSU and Louisiana Tech met on the court was in the 2016-17 season opener in Ruston, where the Tigers prevailed, 77-73.

LSU will be led again this year by guards Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams as they look to make another deep NCAA Tournament run.

The SMU men won last year’s meeting between the Mustangs and Tigers, 74-64, at the Comerica Center in Frisco as LSU began to try to find its way after the ACL injury to Jalen Reed less than two weeks before. The teams have met six times in the past with LSU having won two of those contests.

The Tigers will return Reed and sophomore Robert Miller III and will be joined by the No. 16 transfer portal class in the country which includes seven players including four four-star recruits that gives LSU the depth at all positions that it has been searching for the last few years. The Tigers also have a strong class of freshman who will be vying for playing time when fall workouts begin.

The game will be the second of back-to-back neutral site contests for the men as LSU will play Texas Tech in Fort Worth on Dec. 7.

More than just a game, the Compete 4 Cause Classic is rooted in service. The event inspires the participating student-athletes to use their platforms to uplift underrepresented youth in the New Orleans community. Through partnerships with local organizations, United Sports & Entertainment will provide enriching experiences that leave a lasting impact on local youth and foster meaningful engagement between athletes and the city.

Last year, the LSU men’s team on the day before the 2024 Compete 4 Cause Classic game visited and spent time at a Frisco youth organization putting smiles on young faces.

“We’re excited about Compete 4 Cause Classic and the chance to unite competition with community,” said USE President Rhossi Carron. “Our USE events are built to create value beyond the game—using sports as a platform to spotlight social issues and drive meaningful change. We look forward to utilizing the Compete 4 Cause Classic basketball platform to positively impact the lives of children in New Orleans.”

Public on-sale for the doubleheader will begin on Friday (Aug. 22) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com or in-person at the Smoothie King Center box office. For group tickets and special rates for youth organizations and sports teams, please send inquiries to Tickets@USportsEnt.com.

Compete 4 Cause Classic is a premier basketball event owned and operated by United Sports & Entertainment, LLC.