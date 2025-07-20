BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior MiLaysia Fulwiley has been named to USA Basketball’s 3×3 Nations League team, the organization announced.

Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU from South Carolina, joins a six-member team that will compete at the 2025 FIBA 3×3 Nations League America Conferences from July 21-27 in Punta Arenas, Chile. She will be making her USA Basketball competitive debut, similar to senior Flau’jae Johnson who took home a gold medal in the Women’s AmeriCup on July 6.

The 2025 FIBA 3×3 Nations League will stream live on the official FIBA3x3 YouTube channel.

The FIBA event includes six three-game tournaments over seven days. The competition will feature a format that has several stops held over the course of the week-long event. Teams are able to accumulate points based on performance in each stop, and team members can substitute as needed for each four-person entry. 3×3 is played on a half court with a 10-minute clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner.

The FIBA 3×3 Nations League will be a qualification route to the 2025 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup. Conference winners will qualify for the event, set for Sept. 17-21 in Xiong An, China. The rest of the teams will come from the winners of each conference and the next teams in the 2025 FIBA 3×3 Nations League final standings.

Prior to her arrival in Baton Rouge, Fulwiley came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons. Through her first two seasons in college, Fulwiley was a key piece on two Final Four teams, including the 2024 NCAA Championship.

Heading into her junior season, Fulwiley is the reigning SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. She helped South Carolina win the SEC Tournament and reach the NCAA Championship.

Fulwiley burst onto the college scene as a freshman with 11.7 points and 2.2 assists per game. Coming off the bench, Fulwiley was on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team and was the MVP of the SEC Tournament. She led the Gamecocks in scoring 11 times throughout the season. In the SEC Tournament Championship, Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points.

The Columbia, South Carolina native scored over 3,000 points throughout her prep career at W.J. Keenan. She was the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2023 and earned All-America status from the WBCA, McDonald’s, USA Today and Naismith. She scored 17 points, including 11 in a two-minute span, in the McDonald’s All-America Game.