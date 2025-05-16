Women’s Tennis Player Florentine Dekkers Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis athlete Florentine Dekkers will receive her diploma from the university on Saturday, the day of Spring Commencement.

Dekkers, a native of Ammerzoden in the Netherlands, will earn her degree in Sport Administration from the College of Human Sciences and Education.

A two-year member of the LSU women’s tennis team, Dekkers was a mainstay at the top spot for the Tigers in the 2023-24 season after transferring to LSU from Kansas State. The senior earned 13 singles wins and a team-leading 17 doubles wins across the fall and spring campaigns. Dekkers took down three ranked foes in singles play and concluded the season ranked No. 125 in the final ITA singles rankings of the year.

Dekkers missed the 2024-25 season due to an injury.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.