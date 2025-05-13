LSU Signs Incoming Freshman Meghan Yarnevich

BATON ROUGE – LSU has announced the addition of 6-2 incoming freshman Meghan Yarnevich for the upcoming season, joining a freshman class that is ranked No. 1 in the country.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Meghan to the LSU family!” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Her strength, physical presence, and relentless toughness will bring a powerful edge to our frontcourt. Meghan’s work ethic perfectly aligns with the culture we continue to build here at LSU, and we can’t wait to see the impact she’ll make on and off the court here in Baton Rouge!”

Yarnevich is a four-star, top-100 prospect according to Prospects Nation, ASGR and Dan Olson. She finished her high school at the Bullis School. Throughout her prep career, Yarnevich led teams to multiple state semifinals, including the 2023 Maryland State Championship when she played at Howard High School. Yarnevich possesses the ability to be dominant on the inside both offensively and defensively with her size and touch around the rim.

Yarnevich is the fifth member of LSU’s incoming freshman class. Divine Bourrage is ranked as high as No. 7 by 247Sports. The 6-0 guard from Davenport, Iowa is dynamic off the bounce and can create her own shot as well as get to the rim. Bella Hines is a 5-10 guard who has earned New Mexico player of the year multiple times, ranked as high as No. 24 by 247Sports. ZaKiyah Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports. With four Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year honors and four Kentucky State Championships, Johnson is ranked as high as No. 4 by On3 and Prospects Nation. Grace Knox is a 6-3 forward from Las Vegas, Nevada with a versatile skillset on the perimeter and in the paint. At Etiwanda High School, Knox has won three consecutive California State Championships, including the 2024 national championship, and she is ranked as high as No. 6 by ESPN.