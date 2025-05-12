Football Schedules Home-and-Home Series with SMU

BATON ROUGE – LSU and SMU have agreed to a two-game home-and-home series beginning in 2028 with an early September contest in Tiger Stadium, the schools announced on Monday.

The teams will play on Sept. 2, 2028, in Tiger Stadium followed by a Sept. 1, 2029, contest at SMU in Dallas.

The 2028 contest will be the first between the programs since 1934. The teams have met in football on twice with the Mustangs holding an 0-1-1 advantage in the series. SMU won, 51-0, in 1922 followed by a 14-14 tie in 1934.

SMU, now a member of the ACC, went 11-3 last year, reaching the College Football Playoffs where they dropped a 38-10 decision to Penn State in the opening round.