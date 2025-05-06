Michaela Rose Earns Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Michaela Rose was honored with her first conference honor of the season by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

This past weekend was one to remember for Michaela Rose and the entire LSU fanbase that showed out for Senior Day.

Rose took on the women’s 800 meter first, taking the event from start to finish and clocking a scorching personal-best time of 1:58.12. Her new PR holds much significance: improves her LSU record, NCAA No. 2 all-time, NCAA and SEC lead for 2025, No. 3 in the world for 2025 and No. 1 in the USA for 2025. Rose is one of two collegiate runners to ever go sub 1:59 in the event, and has now done it more than the collegiate-record holder, Athing Mu.

Rose’s goal remains the same ever since she clocked her first No. 2 time in collegiate history: beat Mu’s collegiate record of 1:57.73 from 2021.

