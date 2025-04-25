LSU Signs MiLaysia Fulwiley

BATON ROUGE – LSU has announced the addition of junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley for the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball. Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”

A game changing 5-10 guard, Fulwiley is one of the nation’s most creative offensive players. She came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons. Through her first two seasons in college, Fulwiley has been a key piece on two Final Four teams, including the 2024 NCAA Championship.

Fulwiley comes to LSU as the reigning SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, averaging 11.7 points per game. She helped South Carolina win the SEC Tournament and reach the NCAA Championship. Part of a balanced South Carolina offensive attack, Fulwiley scored 15+ points in 14 games and led the team in scoring eight times. She had 3+ steals in eight games and dished out 4+ assists in nine games, including 7 against Oklahoma.

Fulwiley burst onto the college scene as a freshman with 11.7 points and 2.2 assists per game, helping South Carolina capture the National Championship, SEC Championship and SEC Tournament Championship with a perfect 38-0 record.

Coming off the bench, Fulwiley was on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team and was the MVP of the SEC Tournament. She led the Gamecocks in scoring 11 times throughout the season. In the SEC Tournament Championship, Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points. In the national semifinal, her four steals helped spark South Carolina. She scored seven points in a critical 11-0 run in the second quarter of the national championship.

The Columbia, South Carolina native scored over 3,000 points throughout her prep career a W.J. Keenan and was the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2023. She earned All-America status from the WBCA, McDonald’s, USA Today and Naismith. She scored 17 points, including 11 in a two-minute span, in the McDonald’s All-America Game.