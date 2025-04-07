LSU Gold
Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Alabama

Game 1

Madyson Manning | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
McKaela Walker | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Madilyn Giglio, Sydney Peterson, Tori Edwards, Madyson Manning | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain

Game 2

Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Tori Edwards, Jadyn Laneaux, Danieca Coffey, Ashley Vallejo, Abigail Savoy, McKaela Walker, Emilee CasanovaSydney Peterson, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Sydney Berzon, Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jayden Heavener | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Ava Duplechain

Game 3

Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Canon | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Sa'Mya Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards, Ashley Vallejo, Emilee Casanova, Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards, Beth Torina | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Beth Torina | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tori Edwards | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Sydney Peterson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jalia Lassiter | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Avery Hodge | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jada Phillips | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Ashley Vallejo | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Related Stories

No. 5 LSU Falls 8-5 in Series Finale Versus No. 24 Alabama

No. 5 LSU Falls 8-5 in Series Finale Versus No. 24 Alabama

Despite falling short of a sweep, LSU won its series against Alabama 2-1, leading the SEC with 13 Top 25 victories.
No. 5 LSU Defeats No. 24 Alabama, 2-1 to Win Series

No. 5 LSU Defeats No. 24 Alabama, 2-1 to Win Series

LSU has won the last two series against Alabama played at Tiger Park.
LSU-Alabama Game Two Moved to 4 p.m. CT

LSU-Alabama Game Two Moved to 4 p.m. CT

Game two of the LSU-Alabama series has been moved up to 4 p.m. CT due to the forecast.