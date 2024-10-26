No. 14 Texas A&M Surges in Second Half to Beat No. 8 LSU, 38-23

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Missed opportunities on offense and special teams, along with the change to dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed, were the difference in No. 14 Texas A&M handing No. 8 LSU its second loss of the season on Saturday night in College Station, 38-23.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Aaron Anderson led the team in receiving with 126 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Junior receiver Kyren Lacy posted an impressive showing with 106 yards on five catches.

LSU will have a bye week next Saturday before returning to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 9 to host No. 15 Alabama. Kickoff, which has not been announced yet by the league office, is expected to be between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

Game Recap

After Texas A&M won the coin toss and deferred its decision until the second half, Nussmeier and the LSU offense opened the game with a quick three-and-out. However, the Aggies’ opening drive ended in a punt themselves thanks to a sack from senior linebacker Greg Penn III and senior defensive end Bradyn Swinson, which forced a 3rd-and-13 at the Tigers’ 39 that was ultimately not converted.

The Tigers opened their second drive leaning heavily on freshman running back Caden Durham, highlighted by a 40-yard catch and run to advance the ball down to the Aggie 37. Then, back-to-back passes from Nussmeier to CJ Daniels, one for nine yards and one for eight yards, brought the ball inside the red zone at the A&M 20.

However, on 3rd-and-6 from the A&M 6, Nussmeier’s pass to freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green in the back of the end zone was incomplete, forcing a Damian Ramos field goal attempt.

Ramos continued his reliable kicking by converting a 23-yard field goal to give LSU an early 3-0 lead with 6:15 to play in the first quarter.

On that drive, Nussmeier became the 13th player in LSU history to surpass 4,000 career passing yards.

The LSU defense continued to flash as senior safety Sage Ryan forced a fumble on running back Le’Veon Moss at the A&M 33, which was recovered by redshirt junior safety Jardin Gilbert at the 36. On 1st-and-2 from the 2, Nussmeier found Mason Taylor for a 2-yard touchdown on a fade route in the back of the end zone, extending the Tigers’ lead to 10-0 with 3:51 to play in the first quarter.

A&M responded in emphatic fashion with a nine play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which opened with a 25-yard rush from Moss and ended with a 7-yard scoring rush from Moss, cutting the LSU lead to 10-7 with seven seconds remaining in the quarter.

On LSU’s next drive, Nussmeier found success finding junior receiver Kyren Lacy, who caught a 33-yard pass and a 21-yard pass, bringing the ball to the A&M 28. However, a false start on Will Campbell, an incomplete pass to Chris Hilton and a rush of no gain from Durham forced another Ramos field goal attempt, this time from 48 yards out.

Ramos’ kick was wide left, giving the Aggies a turnover on downs and the ball at the 38.

The Tiger offense connected on the most explosive play of the season late in the second quarter. On 2nd-and-11 from the LSU 24, Nussmeier found Aaron Anderson over the middle of the field, who was not going to be caught for a 76-yard (career-long) touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 17-7 with 5:05 to play in the half. It marked the longest touchdown pass by LSU since Daniels-to-Thomas (86 yards) vs. Army on 10/21/23.

Blake Baker and the LSU defense continued to fire on all cylinders on 4th-and-3 as Weigman’s pass, intended for Noah Thomas, was batted down from Gio Paez at the 39, forcing a turnover on downs with 57 seconds to play in the half. The Tigers were unable to turn it into points, going into the half with a 17-7 lead. The LSU defense held the Aggies to just 49 yards passing in the first 30 minutes.

LSU’s defense opened the second half with a quick stop, culminating in a 7-yard loss and a sack from cornerback Zy Alexander.

The Tigers opened their first offensive possession of the second half with a 17-yard connection from Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson, moving the ball from the LSU 14 to the LSU 31. However, on 3rd-and-7, Nuss’ pass to Lacy was short to bring on the punting unit.

With 8:33 to play in the third quarter, Nussmeier was scrambling to his left on 3rd-and-2 and forced a jump ball to Anderson, which was intercepted by BJ Mayes and returned 27 yards to the LSU 8.

On the next play, Marcel Reed – who replaced Weigman at QB – rushed for an 8-yard touchdown, cutting the LSU lead to 17-14 at the 8:10 mark.

With Kyle Field at its peak, Nussmeier and the LSU offense were helped out with a pair of A&M penalties, one for defensive pass interference and one for roughing the passer, which turned a would-have-been three and out into a first down at the A&M 48. On 2nd-and-9, Nussmeier found Lacy again for a 15-yard pickup to the Aggie 32. LSU was unable to move the chains on 3rd-and-7 as Nuss’ pass to Zavion thomas was dropped.

Ramos’ 46-yard attempt was no good due to a premature snap, leading to a fumble and a loss of 11 yards. It marked the third field goal attempt of the game that the Tigers came away with no points.

The Aggies would take immediate advantage as Reed would cash in another 8-yard touchdown rush, putting Texas A&M ahead at 21-17 with 1:08 to play in the third quarter.

On the next possession, Nussmeier would throw another interception again to BJ Mayes, returning it two yards to the LSU 26. LSU continued to have no answer for Reed who converted another QB keeper for a touchdown, this time for 4 yards, to extend the A&M lead to 28-17 with 14:07 to play.

With their backs against the wall, Nussmeier and the LSU offense responded in a big way with completions of 11, 14, 21, and 33. On 2nd-and-3 from the A&M 3, a touchdown pass to Trey’Dez Green was called back after officials claimed his knee was just short of the goal line. On 3rd-and-goal from the Aggie 1, Nussmeier took a QB keeper into the end zone to cut the deficit to 28-24 with 9:57 left. The Tigers went for a two-point conversion, but were unsuccessful as Nuss’ pass to Lacy flew out of the back of the end zone.

Reed continued to flash, immediately stifling any momentum LSU had by responding with a 54-yard completion over the middle of the field to Noah Thomas. Reed would then rush for a gain of 12 yards and a gain of six yards, moving the ball into prime position to the LSU 3, where Moss would punch it in with 8:09 to extend the Aggie lead to 35-23.

Nussmeier would throw his third interception of the game to A&M’s Taurean York at the 6:31 mark, effectively putting the game on ice.