Track & Field

Gallery: Track & Field vs NCAA East First Round

Day 1

Tzuriel Pedigo | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Shakeem McKay | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Sean Burrell | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Will Lawrence | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Luke Witte | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Matthew Sophia | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jahiem Stern | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Day 2

Garriel White | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aniyah Bigam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aniyah Bigam, Thelma Davies | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Ella Chesnut | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Day 3

Jevan Parara | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jevan Parara | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Isaac Onuoha, Kuda Chadenga | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Myles Thomas | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jahiem Stern, Matthew Sophia | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Shakeem McKay | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Kuda Chadenga | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Godson Oghenebrume | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Day 4

Estel Valeanu | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Lorena Rangel Batres, Houston Franks | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Michaela Rose | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Aniyah Bigam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Estel Valeanu | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Brianna Lyston | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Michaela Rose | Photo by: Dylan Borel

