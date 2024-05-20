LSU Gold
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Softball

Gallery: Softball NCAA Regionals

Gallery: Softball NCAA Regionals

Game 1 vs Jackson State

| Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Madyson Manning | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin, Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland, Maci Bergeron, Hannah Carson, Taylor Pleasants, Madyson Manning | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 2 vs Southern Illinois

| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Chris Parent
Madyson Manning | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Chris Parent
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Chris Parent
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Chris Parent
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Chris Parent
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Chris Parent
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Chris Parent
William Tate | Photo by: Georgia Jones
William Tate, Hannah Carson, Ali Newland, Karli Petty, Emilee Casanova, Ali Kilponen, Lucas Gardner, Zach Germain | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 3 vs Southern Illinois

Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin, Sydney Berzon, Emma Strood, Ali Newland, Emilee Casanova, Hannah Carson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty, Raeleen Gutierrez, Taylor Pleasants, Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Emilee Casanova, Raelin Chaffin, Sierra Daniel, Sydney Berzon, Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty | Photo by: Kristen Young
Karli Petty, Emilee Casanova, Tatum Clopton, Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina, Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Kristen Young
=sb | Photo by: Kristen Young
Taylor Pleasants, Madyson Manning, Karli Petty, Kelley Lynch, Raeleen Gutierrez, Maci Bergeron, Raelin Chaffin, Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Kristen Young
Raeleen Gutierrez, Jadyn Laneaux | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Hannah Carson, Tori Edwards, Emma Strood | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Tatum Clopton | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones

No. 11 LSU Crowned Regional Champions, Shutout Southern Illinois, 9-0

No. 11 LSU Crowned Regional Champions, Shutout Southern Illinois, 9-0

LSU, who has won five of its six games, will make its 10th Super Regional appearance after claiming its first regional championship since 2021.
LSU Softball vs. Southern Illinois (NCAA's) (Radio Archive)

LSU Softball vs. Southern Illinois (NCAA's) (Radio Archive)

No. 11 LSU Advances to Regional Championship, Downs Southern Illinois, 4-1

No. 11 LSU Advances to Regional Championship, Downs Southern Illinois, 4-1

Shortstop Taylor Pleasants belted her ninth homer of the season in the first inning, along with securing her 43rd RBI, both team-leading statistics.