Softball

Gallery: Softball vs UL-Lafayette

Ali Newland, Madilyn Giglio, Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jadyn Laneaux, Ali Newland, Tatum Clopton, Hannah Carson, Abigail Savoy | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants, Karli Petty | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Karli Petty | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
throw, out | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Karli Petty | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sierra Daniel, Bryce Neal | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Taylor Pleasants, Sydney Berzon, Karli Petty, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

No. 7 LSU Takes Down No. 25 UL-Lafayette, 4-2

No. 7 LSU Takes Down No. 25 UL-Lafayette, 4-2

Outfielder Ciara Briggs hit a go-ahead, two-RBI single in the fourth inning. LSU achieved its 15th game this season with ten or more hits in the win.
LSU comes in at No. 7 in both the NFCA and USA Softball polls.