Softball

Gallery: Softball vs Kentucky

+0
Game 1

Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey, Raeleen Gutierrez, Karli Petty, Sydney Berzon, Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 2

Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants, Raeleen Gutierrez, Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland, Ciara Briggs, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez, Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maia Townsend, Madilyn Giglio | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 3

Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland, Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Beth Torina | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants, Karli Petty | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Karli Petty, Bryce Neal | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Madilyn Giglio, McKenzie Redoutey | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Related Stories

No. 3 LSU Opens SEC Slate with Sweep, Defeats No. 23 Kentucky in Finale, 8-3

Under head coach Beth Torina, the Tigers have won nine of 12 SEC opening series and six of the last seven. LSU sweeps its first SEC opening series since 2018. 
Newland Leads No. 3 LSU in Series Clinching Win Over No. 23 Kentucky, 4-3

Senior outfielder Ali Newland led LSU in series clinching victory over Kentucky with a game-sealing RBI single in the seventh inning. The Tigers' offense registered their ninth game with double digit hits, led by Newland's two hits and two RBIs.
No. 3 LSU Downs No. 23 Kentucky, 6-2 in SEC Opener

LSU won its sixth consecutive SEC opener and registered its eighth game this season with double-digit hits. True freshman Maddox McKee led the Tigers with two hits and two runs scored with an RBI. Game two against Kentucky is set for 5 p.m. CT Saturday, March 9, on SEC Network +.