Gallery: Softball vs Kentucky

Senior outfielder Ali Newland led LSU in series clinching victory over Kentucky with a game-sealing RBI single in the seventh inning. The Tigers' offense registered their ninth game with double digit hits, led by Newland's two hits and two RBIs.
LSU won its sixth consecutive SEC opener and registered its eighth game this season with double-digit hits. True freshman Maddox McKee led the Tigers with two hits and two runs scored with an RBI. Game two against Kentucky is set for 5 p.m. CT Saturday, March 9, on SEC Network +.