LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

Gallery: Softball Purple and Gold Challenge

+0
Gallery: Softball Purple and Gold Challenge

Game 1 vs Illinois

Sierra Daniel, Pregame | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Huddle | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ali Newland | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ali Newland | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Danieca Coffey, Emilee Casanova | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Kristen Young

Game 2 vs San Diego State

| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Kristen Young
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Kristen Young
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Kristen Young
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Kristen Young
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Kristen Young
Maci Bergeron | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young

Game 3 vs San Diego State

Ali Newland | Photo by: Kristen Young
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Kristen Young
Danieca Coffey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Kristen Young
Madilyn Giglio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Raelin Chaffin | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Kristen Young
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Kristen Young
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young

Game 4 vs McNeese

Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ciara Briggs, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maddox McKee | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Maddox McKee, Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ali Newland | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Post Game, Huddle | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Alma mater, Sydney Berzon, Taylor Pleasants, Raeleen Gutierrez, Ciara Briggs, Karli Petty | Photo by: Alex Diaz

Game 5 vs McNeese

Maddox McKee, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Huddle | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel, Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ali Newland, Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ciara Briggs | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ali Newland | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Sydney Berzon | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sydney Berzon, Maddox McKee, Ciara Briggs, Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones

Game 6 vs Louisiana Tech

| Photo by: Jeanne Beebee
| Photo by: Jeanne Beebee
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Sierra Daniel | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Kelley Lynch | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Ali Newland | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Taylor Pleasants | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Raeleen Gutierrez | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Photo by: Jeanne Beebe

Related Stories

No. 4 LSU Pull Out Nail-Biters to Remain Unbeaten

No. 4 LSU Pull Out Nail-Biters to Remain Unbeaten

The LSU pitching staff finished the day with a 0.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 14.0 innings, allowing just one run and one walk, holding the opposing batters to a .133 average. The Tigers are the lone undefeated team in the nation.
Lynch Shines as No. 4 LSU Stays Unbeaten

Lynch Shines as No. 4 LSU Stays Unbeaten

Utility Pitcher Kelley Lynch hit a go-ahead two-RBI single in the opening game, and tossed five strikeouts with one walk in 6.0 innings to cap the night on day two of the Purple & Gold Challenge.
No. 4 LSU Sweeps Opening Day of the Purple & Gold Challenge

No. 4 LSU Sweeps Opening Day of the Purple & Gold Challenge

No. 4 LSU has its first 15-0 start since 2015 after defeating Illinois and San Diego State.