Pleasants Hits Walk-Off Homer, Berzon Deals in 3-2 Extra-Innings Win Over Boise State

BATON ROUGE, La. – Infielder Taylor Pleasants took a 1-0 pitch deep to center field in the 10th inning to secure No. 6/7 LSU’s third consecutive walk-off victory, this time, a 3-2 win over Boise State Thursday night to open the Tiger Classic at Tiger Park.

It was Pleasants’ third career walk-off home run but her first in extra innings. The last time LSU had an extra-inning walk-off home run was when Shelbi Sunseri hit a solo shot for a 3-2 decision in 10 innings at Tiger Park against Drake on Feb. 26, 2022.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon improved to 4-0 in the circle and tossed a complete game with a career-high 13 strikeouts. Berzon relinquished zero earned runs, walked one batter, and gave up five hits.

“I think, more than talent or anything else, the ability to be gritty and be tough in difficult situations is huge,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think the offense was gritty with Taylor [Pleasants] getting that walk-off hit, but the gritty player tonight was Sydney Berzon. She kept us in this ball game and did a great job of pitching until we scored. I think her toughness and grittiness are a big strength for her.”

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and infielder Danieca Coffey had their first multi-hit games of the season with two knocks, and outfielder Ciara Briggs also joined in with two hits as well, her third multi-hit game of the season. Redoutey hit her second home run of the season in the first inning, and designated player Hannah Carson accounted for the team’s second RBI in the third inning off a double to center field.

Berzon had her stuff going early as she threw five innings of shutout softball and retired the first 14 batters she faced to open the game.

Boise State threatened in the sixth inning with two hits and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with one out. Berzon struck out the first batter for her 11th punchout of the night, but back-to-back singles resulted in two runs to even the game, 2-2 through six innings.

The score remained deadlocked at two runs for the next three innings as the clubs battled in extras to the 10th frame.



Up Next

LSU will play Boise State again at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 23, and end the day with a 6:30 p.m. CT against Houston to end day two of the Tiger Classic.

