Rice and Schwartz Elevated To Assistant Women’s Basketball Coaches

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Kaylin Rice and Joe Schwartz have been elevated to assistant coaches on the women’s basketball staff, head coach Kim Mulkey announced Tuesday.

A recent NCAA rule change approved by the Division I Council supported an increase of two assistant coaches for programs around the country. Both Rice and Schwartz have been integral parts of the staff over the past two season with Coach Mulkey and helped the Tigers claim the 2023 NCAA Championship.

Rice was an assistant coach for the Tigers throughout the 2021-22 season and became the Director of Women’s Basketball Recruiting when Bob Starkey and Gary Redus II were brought in for on-court roles. This year she will be back as an on-court assistant while maintaining her recruiting duties, organizing the Tigers’ recruiting efforts.

For Schwartz, this will be his first official on-court role of his young career. A former walk-on at Texas, Schwartz joined Coach Mulkey’s staff when she came to LSU and has worked seamlessly in video production and recruiting to allow the Tigers to excel. He has also had the opportunity to work on the court, per NCAA guidelines when assistant coaches have been on the recruiting trail.