January 28, 2023 - 09:38 PM
Gallery: Track & Field Razorback Invitational
Sean Burrell | Photo by: Kristen Young
Morgan Smalls | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Mats Swanson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hannah Douglas | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mayowa Osunsami | Photo by: Kristen Young
Matthew Sophia | Photo by: Kristen Young
Leah Phillips | Photo by: Kristen Young
Brandon Hicklin | Photo by: Kristen Young
Brandon Hicklin | Photo by: Kristen Young
Godson Oghenebrume | Photo by: Kristen Young
Tionna Beard-Brown | Photo by: Kristen Young
Matthew Sophia | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sean Burrell | Photo by: Kristen Young
Ella Onojuvwevwo | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jevan Parara | Photo by: Kristen Young
Tionna Beard-Brown | Photo by: Kristen Young
Johanna Duplantis | Photo by: Kristen Young
Michaela Rose | Photo by: Kristen Young
Luke Witte | Photo by: Kristen Young
Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell | Photo by: Kristen Young
Beau Domingue | Photo by: Kristen Young
JiÕeem Bullock | Photo by: Kristen Young
Brandon Hicklin | Photo by: Kristen Young
Claudio Romero | Photo by: Kristen Young
Brandon Hicklin | Photo by: Kristen Young
Beau Domingue | Photo by: Kristen Young
Morgan Smalls | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aaron Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Claudio Romero | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Ronnie Rounds II | Photo by: Kristen Young
Garriel White | Photo by: Kristen Young
Thelma Davies | Photo by: Kristen Young
Favour Ofili | Photo by: Kristen Young
Dennis Shaver | Photo by: Kristen Young
Rose Sets Another Program Record; Takes Collegiate Lead in 800 Meter
January 28, 2023
Rose Sets Another Program Record; Takes Collegiate Lead in 800 Meter
Ofili Runs a Nation-Leading Time in the 200 at the Razorback Invitational
January 27, 2023
Ofili Runs a Nation-Leading Time in the 200 at the Razorback Invitational
Track and Field Heads to Fayetteville for Razorback Invitational
January 26, 2023
Track and Field Heads to Fayetteville for Razorback Invitational
