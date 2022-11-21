House Among Broyles Award Semifinalists

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing outstanding assistants during his hall of fame career at Arkansas.

The 15 semifinalists were selected from the group of 51 coaches who were nominated for the award.

In his first year with the Tigers, House has transformed the LSU defense, taking a unit that returned only three starters from a year ago and molded it into one of the best in the SEC. The Tigers are currently riding a 5-game winning streak, have climbed to as high as No. 6 in the nation, and have secured a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Some of the highlights for the LSU defense under House include: held Top 10 ranked Ole Miss scoreless for the final 44 minutes in a 45-20 victory; held Alabama without a TD in the first half for first time all year and limited Crimson Tide to just nine points through three quarters (fewest all season) in the win; and held Arkansas to its fewest points (10), rushing yards (121) and total yards (237) all season.

Last week against UAB, the LSU defense held the nation’s leading rusher in DeWayne McBride to a season-low 34 rushing yards, 120 below his season average. It’s the first-time all season McBride didn’t reach 100 yards in a game.

Individual standouts on the LSU defense include linebacker Harold Perkins, who has twice been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week as well as Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week along with defensive end BJ Ojulari, who has earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors twice in 2022.

LSU’s defense goes into the Texas A&M game ranked among the SEC leaders in points allowed (20.0), total defense (338.5 yards per game), turnovers gained (16), and redzone defense (75.6 percent).

The 15 semi-finalists are:

Florida State – Alex Atkins, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Georgia – Todd Monken, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Illinois – Ryan Walters, Defensive Coordinator

Iowa – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

LSU – Matt House, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan – Jesse Minter, Defensive Coordinator

North Carolina – Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Ohio State – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Oregon – Kenny Dillingham, Offensive Coordinator

Penn State – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

South Carolina – Pete Lembo, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams

Tennessee – Alex Golesh, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Texas Christian University – Garrett Riley, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

University of Southern California – Shaun Nua, Defensive Line

Washington – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks