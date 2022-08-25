Tiger Athletic Foundation Announces Pledge Per Win Campaign

LSU fans can cheer on the Fighting Tigers this season with a new and exciting way to support student-athletes, as the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Thursday its “Pledge Per Win” campaign for the 2022-23 football season.

By making a pledge of $1 or more for each LSU Football victory or touchdown scored this season, Tiger fans can help provide resources for student-athletes to succeed in the classroom and in competition. The campaign will give fans the opportunity to not only celebrate the wins and touchdowns during the LSU Football season, but also give to Team TAF, the philanthropic arm of the Tiger Athletic Foundation that directly supports student-athlete scholarships.

“We are excited about the upcoming season under our new Head Coach Brian Kelly, and we believe this campaign is a great way to engage Tigers from all over the country – even if they cannot make games – all while directly impacting the experience of our student-athletes by supporting scholarships through Team TAF,” said Matt Borman, president and CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

How it works:

Go to this link pledge any amount per victory and/or touchdown throughout the 2022 football season. At the bottom of the screen you can also select to double your pledge for the rivalry games against Alabama and Texas A&M! Make your gift for the first victory and/or touchdown (your card will be charged upon making this initial pledge at the amount selected). Watch the Tigers and cheer them on to victory while positively impacting the lives of more than 500 student-athletes.

Upon making a pledge as a “Pledge Per Win” donor, fans will be asked to make an initial gift for the first victory. Weekly updates will be provided via email, and pledges will be charged every Monday for the total number of wins or touchdowns from the previous week.

All gifts to the initiative will be treated as tax-deductible charitable donations – which earn supporters four points per $1,000 – and go directly to support LSU student-athlete scholarships. To learn more about Team TAF, visit www.lsutaf.org/membership

The first 500 people who pledge $25 or more per win will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive LSU tailgate item.

If you have questions about participating in this initiative, please contact the Tiger Athletic Foundation to sign up today at info@lsutaf.org or call at (225) 578-4823.