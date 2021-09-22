Hey Fightin' Podcast: Max Johnson + SEC Play is Here

LSU quarterback Max Johnson joins Hey Fightin’ Podcast on Competition Tuesday to talk about his lifelong obsession with competing (29:27). We discuss the Best Brother Competition, a potential ping pong matchup with Joe Burrow, and the LSU offense firing on all cylinders on the eve of SEC play.

Before that, Cody Worsham and Jacob Hester discuss the news on LSU’s defensive line, a potential shot in the arm in the secondary, the left tackle spot, and how all those factors and more affect Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup with Mississippi State (0:22).

Finally, we take your questions on purple pants, foam collars, Max’s progressions, WR3, and what WRTS actually means.