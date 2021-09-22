Shop
Football

Hey Fightin' Podcast: Max Johnson + SEC Play is Here

LSU's sophomore quarterback discusses competition, the fun of work, and the Tiger offense firing on all cylinders heading into the SEC opener

by Cody Worsham, Digital Media Reporter
LSU quarterback Max Johnson joins Hey Fightin’ Podcast on Competition Tuesday to talk about his lifelong obsession with competing (29:27). We discuss the Best Brother Competition, a potential ping pong matchup with Joe Burrow, and the LSU offense firing on all cylinders on the eve of SEC play.

Before that, Cody Worsham and Jacob Hester discuss the news on LSU’s defensive line, a potential shot in the arm in the secondary, the left tackle spot, and how all those factors and more affect Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup with Mississippi State (0:22).

Finally, we take your questions on purple pants, foam collars, Max’s progressions, WR3, and what WRTS actually means.

