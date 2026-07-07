Two LSU Women's Golfers On SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team earned a spot on the First-Year Southeastern Conference academic honor roll announced on Tuesday by the league office.

Freshman Lucia Iraola and sophomore Francesca Fiorellini both were part of the LSU student-athletes earning this honor for players in their first year at an SEC school.

Fiorellini took part in 11 events for the LSU women’s golf team with three top 10 finishes, including a T3 finish in the NCAA Waco Regional and a team best stroke average of 72.09. Iraola appeared in five tournaments with a 75.73 stroke average.