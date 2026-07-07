Two LSU Soccer Players Earn 2025-26 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll Recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer freshmen Sariyah Bailey and Lila Jaillet were recognized Tuesday for their academic achievements, earning spots on the 2025-26 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll as announced by the Southeastern Conference.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who have excelled academically during their first year at their institution while competing in an SEC Championship sport.

LSU’s honorees include:

Sariyah Bailey – Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce

Lila Jaillet – Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce

Bailey is coming off one of the most impressive freshman seasons, where she made an immediate impact in her debut season, appearing in all 25 matches with 19 starts during LSU’s historic Sweet 16 campaign in 2025. She finished third on the team in goals with nine and tied for the lead in assists with seven on the year.

In her first year, Bailey tabbed All-SEC and All-Freshman Honors and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Freshman Best XI Second Team and Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 Freshmen list.

Jaillet did not appear in any matches for LSU in 2025.

To be eligible for the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average, must have successfully completed 24 semester hours and must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Bailey and Jaillet’s recognition highlights LSU Soccer’s commitment to success in the classroom, adding another accomplishment to a program that continues to excel both academically and athletically.