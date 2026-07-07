Fourteen LSU Beach Volleyball Athletes Receive SEC Academic Honor Roll Awards

BATON ROUGE – Fourteen members of the 2026 LSU Beach Volleyball team were awarded spots on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll and SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

The 2026 honorees for SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll and their majors include Forbes Hall (mass communication), Aubrey O’Gorman (business administration- graduate school), Kylie Mueller (kinesiology), Amaya Messier (economics), Skylar Martin (kinesiology), Bella Lagemann (marketing), Camryn Chatellier (marketing), Tatum Finlason (psychology), Gracey Campbell (sports administration) and Kate Baker (marketing).

The honorees for the SEC Academic First-Year Honor Roll and their majors are Kenzey McGatlin (forensic psychology), Ryan Lambert (kinesiology), Rachel Seneff (mass communication) and Juliana Johnson (biology).

A total of 14 members (73 percent) of LSU’s 2026 roster received either SEC Academic Honor Roll or First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

Membership in the 2026 SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.

The following criteria are as follows:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.