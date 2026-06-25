LSU Soccer Introduces Season Tickets; Fans Can Secure Seats For 2026 Season Campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer and Head Coach Sian Hudson announced the offering of season tickets for the first time ever as the program takes an exciting new step forward. Season tickets for the upcoming 2026 season are now available as the Tigers prepare for one of the most anticipated seasons fresh off their best finish in program history.

Beginning this season, LSU Soccer will become a ticketed sport, giving our fans the opportunity to secure their spot at the LSU Soccer Stadium and be part of the incredible home-field environment that helps drive our team forward.

Fans can reserve their spot inside LSU Soccer Stadium for all nine regular-season home matches during the 2026 campaign with two ticket options available. General admission season tickets are on sale now at $60, while requests for reserved chairback season tickets at $100 are also open.

Following a historic 2025 season that saw LSU advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history, the Tigers enter 2026 with national momentum. LSU finished last season with a 15-6-4 record and ended the year ranked No. 16 nationally, marking the program’s return among the nation’s elite.

“Our fans played a huge role in our success last season, and we’re excited to continue building the incredible atmosphere inside LSU Soccer Stadium,” said Hudson. “This team is hungry to take the next step, and we can’t wait to have Tiger Nation with us every match along the way.”

The 2026 home schedule features nine matches in Baton Rouge, including three SEC Friday Night Lights contests and several marquee non-conference matchups. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Tigers take on opponents such as UCF, Baylor, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas and Mississippi State throughout the fall.

Conference play begins at home on September 11 against Tennessee, kicking off a slate of SEC matches that includes home contests against South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Tigers’ 2026 home schedule includes:

August 16 – Northwestern State

August 20 – UCF

August 23 – Florida Gulf Coast

September 3 – Baylor

September 11 – Tennessee

September 18 – South Carolina

September 27 – Georgia

October 9 – Arkansas

October 25 – Mississippi State

With a nationally ranked squad, a historic season behind them and championship aspirations ahead, the Tigers are set to make LSU Soccer Stadium one of the premier destinations in college soccer this fall.

The deadline to sign up for the initial request list is July 31, but season tickets will still be available for purchase beyond that date.

For more information on LSU Soccer season tickets, visit LSUTix.net or contact the LSU Ticket Office.