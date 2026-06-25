LSU Beach Adds Four Transfers To Roster

BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball coach Russell Brock has announced the addition of four transfers – Maggie Elliott, Alexa Landmark, Kaylee Young and Cameron Humphries – who will join the Tigers for the upcoming season.

The Tigers return 11 players from last year’s team. These four transfers join LSU in addition to two freshmen for the 2026-27 beach volleyball season.

Elliott comes to LSU after a great two years playing indoor and beach volleyball at South Carolina and then indoor volleyball at West Virginia. During her time playing indoor, she was a dominate outside hitter with over 50 kills in her one season at West Virginia. Elliott is also a star in the classroom. She received the honors of Big 12 Conference All-Academic Team, AP Scholar Award, WVU Garrett Ford Academic Excellence Honor Roll, Junior Marshal, Outstanding Engineering Student and Beacon of Light Award for Excellence.

“We’ve been watching and evaluating Maggie for a long time and just missed on her when she’s made her decisions,” said head coach Russell Brock. “To get another chance and land her here is exciting. She is an elite athlete with great size and now that she’s a full-time beach player we expect her growth to be exponential. Really looking forward to seeing her positive influence both in the sand and within our culture.”

Landmark transfers to LSU after two years playing beach volleyball for HCU. She split her time mainly between Courts 3 and 4, going 21-45 overall. Landmark was also a star in the classroom receiving dean’s list honors every semester at HCU.

“Our first experience with Alexa was in competition. Playing against her it was clear that she was highly skilled and very competitive. When we saw that she was available we were excited to pursue her and delighted that she chose to come to LSU to continue growing in her ability to play the beach game. We had a wonderful time getting to know her better during this recruiting process and now can’t wait to get her on campus.”

Young enters LSU as a grad-transfer from USC. During her three seasons at USC she was a big help on and off the sand to the success of the program. She was awarded a spot on the 2025 Big 10 All-Academic team for her success in the classroom as well.

“We saw Kaylee quite a bit as a junior and were able to follow her process during her initial college career. Getting to know her better during this recruitment phase has been very impressive. She checks a lot of boxes for us as she brings height, intelligence, great work ethic, incredible team perspective and flexibility, training as both a defender and a blocker. There is no doubt she will be a great fit to our team technically and culturally.”

Humphries is coming to LSU following three years playing beach volleyball in which she finished her final season at North Florida with a record of 17-13, playing mainly on Courts 1 and 2. She secured AVCA Top-20 wins against Stetson, Florida Atlantic and Washington. Throughout her career so far, she received 2026 Pre Season ASUN Player of the Year, 2026 All ASUN first-team and 2025 All ASUN first-team. Humphries also was a member of the 2026 ASUN All-Academic team.

“Cameron is another player who we recruited initially but didn’t get on the first go around. She has proven to be extremely successful high in the lineup within our sport so adding her to our team as a proven winner is a great addition. She knows our players and our team well so adding her is simple and fun. There’s nothing more satisfying than bringing in a lifelong Tiger and giving them the opportunity to help this program be successful.”