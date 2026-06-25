Jaiden Reid Named 2026 The Bowerman Men’s Semifinalist, Eighth in LSU History

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Track & Field’s Jaiden Reid was named to USTFCCCA’s The Bowerman Men’s Semifinalists on Thursday. This is the final list before the finalists are announced at the end of June.

The Bowerman is bestowed to collegiate track & field’s top male and female athlete for the year. The Bowerman Advisory Board, and ultimately, The Bowerman Voters, are instructed to consider performances inclusively from the collegiate indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons only.

Reid makes his first-career appearance on any Bowerman list after clocking one of the greatest performances in collegiate history to close his junior season.

The Caymanian was recently named USTFCCCA South Central Region Men’s Runner of the Year and claimed three First Team All-American nods at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

At the collegiate finale he sent waves around the world when he clocked a collegiate-record time of 19.63 seconds to win the NCAA Outdoor Championship 200-Meter title. The time of 19.63 seconds is an LSU record, Caymanian national record, No. 12 in world history and a 2026 world lead. It topped a 19-year-old collegiate record of Olympian Walter Dix (19.69) that was considered unbreakable and was the first time Reid had gone sub-20 seconds in the event wind-legally.

Reid also clocked 9.82w to finish with silver in the NCAA 100-meter final, which is the second-fastest wind-aided time in LSU history. Prior to the final, he clocked a personal-best time of 9.95 seconds in the NCAA Championship prelims, which moved him to No. 3 in LSU history, tied for the Cayman-national record, and tied for No. 14 in the world for 2026 at the time of running it.

His combined championship day for the 100m and 200m of 29.45 (9.82w+19.63) is the second-fastest-single day in collegiate history behind Andre de Grasse’s 29.33 (9.75w+19.58w).

Reid also helped the LSU men’s 4×100-meter relay to silver with the No. 2 time in LSU history of 38.06 seconds, which ranks No. 10 in collegiate history.

In total, Reid scored 20 points (10-200m, 8-100m, 2-4×100) of LSU’s 42 total that gave them a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Reid is the eighth The Bowerman Semifinalist in the history of the award’s tenure. He joins the likes of JuVaughn Harrison, Sean Burrell, Terrance Laird, Mondo Duplantis, Vernon Norwood and Walter Henning. Harrison, Burrell and Laird were the last Tigers to make the semifinal list, doing so in 2021.

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