Winchell Joins LSU's 2027 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Softball head coach Beth Torina announced the addition of outfielder Mickey Winchell to the Tigers’ 2027 roster. Winchell joins LSU as a graduate student after a four-year career at Notre Dame.

A four-year letterwinner for the Fighting Irish, Winchell is coming off her most productive collegiate season in 2026. She started all 53 games and led Notre Dame with 59 hits and 38 runs scored while batting .335. Winchell also paced the team with 25 walks and added 14 stolen bases. Defensively, she recorded a .969 fielding percentage with 61 putouts and one assist.

Winchell earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors in 2023 and has appeared in 164 games with 157 starts during her career at Notre Dame. She owns a .319 career batting average with 154 hits, 91 runs scored, 51 RBI, and 32 stolen bases.

In the field, Winchell has compiled a .981 career fielding percentage, totaling 200 putouts, four assists, and just four errors across four seasons with the Fighting Irish.

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