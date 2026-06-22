Game Times For Fort Myers Tip-Off Event Announced

BATON ROUGE, La. – The complete game schedule for the 2026 Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off has been confirmed, featuring LSU women’s basketball against Villanova and NC State during Thanksgiving week.

LSU will play Villanova on Friday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m. CT and will take on NC State Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The event will showcase eight premier women’s college basketball programs with LSU, NC State, Kansas State and Villanova competing in the Island Division, and Indiana, TCU, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech competing in the Shell Division.

Scripps Sports/ION returns as the event’s broadcast partner, with every game airing nationwide. ION is available in every U.S. television household via pay TV, connected TV, free ad-supported streaming platforms and over-the-air, reaching 128 million homes.

Travel packages are available now for fans planning to attend the 2026 Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off. Fan travel packages include tickets to all games of either the Island or Shell Division, hotel accommodations at a host hotel and parking at the venue. Fans can build their custom vacation experience by visiting www.womensfortmyerstipoff.com/travel.

LSU’s 2026 Fort Myers Tip-Off Schedule

Friday, Nov. 27 @ 3:30 p.m. CT

LSU vs. Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 28 @ 3:30 p.m. CT

LSU vs. NC State