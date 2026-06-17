Track & Field Signs South Asian U20 High Jump Champion Lesandu Gammanage

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed jumper Lesandu Gammanage, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Gammanage spent his high school days attending D.S. Senanayake College in Sri Lanka and will join senior Justine Jimoh in the men’s high jump room.

Last year he recorded a personal-best leap of 2.22 meters (7-3.25) at the Sri Lanken Open Stage II meet in March to finish first. He closed his 2025 season finishing fourth at the South Asian Athletic Championships.

In 2024, Gammanage was crowned Sri Lanken and South Asian U20 Champion. He recorded his 2024 season best of 2.17 meters (7-1.5) at the Sri Lanken U20 Championship. The future Tiger was also a World U20 Championships qualifier that season.

Gammanage took gold in 2023 at the Sri Lanken U18 Championship in high jump with a clearance of 2.03 meters (6-7.75).

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