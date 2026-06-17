LSU Academic Center Leaders Earn Multiple Awards at 2026 NACDA Convention

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Leaders within LSU’s Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) were recognized by the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A) during the 2026 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Convention in Las Vegas, Nev.

Executive Director Walt Holiday received the 2026 N4A Lan Hewlett Award, which is named in honor of Mr. Lan Hewlett, widely recognized as the first professional to provide academic support services to student-athletes. The award is presented annually to an advisor who has demonstrated sustained professional service in academic advising, innovative responses to the evolving needs of student-athletes, and effectiveness in developing staff. The honor marks Holiday’s second N4A award after earning the 2012 Outstanding Service Award.

Dr. Dorothy Kemp, Director of Educational Support Services, was selected as the recipient of the 2026 N4A Professional Excellence Award. The award recognizes professionals with six to 15 years of experience in the industry who are regarded as leaders and mentors, demonstrate involvement with N4A at the regional and/or national level, and show a commitment to enhancing their departments and the profession.

LSU also earned national recognition through Dr. Louise Bodack, Director of Student Affairs, who received the 2026 N4A Model Practices Award. Presented annually to a university or college that demonstrates best practices in academic and student-athlete development programming, the award recognizes innovative and impactful initiatives. Dr. Bodack was honored for her presentation of the Geaux Global Student-Athlete Tigers Tax Assistance Program, a centralized tax assistance initiative designed to help LSU’s international student-athletes complete required tax filings before the April 15 deadline. The program serves as a proactive and collaborative model for reducing barriers while supporting international student-athlete compliance and well-being.

In addition to the award recognitions, Dr. Kemp and Carli Faulkner, Associate Director of Educational Support Services, presented an N4A Concurrent Workshop titled “More Than a Promotion: Evidence-Based Strategies for Growing Talent Through Intentional Management.” The session explored how managers can intentionally develop talent within their teams through evidence-based human resource development practices.