Track & Field Signs Louisiana 3200-Meter Champion Stella Junius

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field and cross country programs signed distance-runner Stella Junius, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Junius arrives to LSU after competing in cross country, track & field, and soccer while attending Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans.

The Louisianan arrives as one of the best distance runners in the state during her time in high school. In track and field, she medaled four times during her high school career, claiming gold her senior season outdoors in the 3200 meter.

On the grass, Junius finished second during the 2025 cross-country season at the LHSAA XC State Championship with a time of 17:42.3 in the three mile.

Her high school personal bests on the track are 2:31.43 in the 800m, 4:58.53 in the 1600m, and 10:48.95 in the 3200m. In cross country, her personal bests are 17:30.2 in the three mile and 17:53.2 in the 5000 meter.

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