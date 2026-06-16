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Track & Field Signs D2 All-American Hurdler Jordan Cortner

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Track & Field Signs D2 All-American Hurdler Jordan Cortner

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed sprinter/hurdler Jordan Cortner, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

Jordan Cortner is fresh off of finishing seventh at the NCAA D2 Outdoor Championships in the 400-meter hurdles. He will arrive at LSU after completing one season at Tiffin and one season at Pima CC.

Cortner holds a 400h personal-best time of 50.24 seconds, which he recorded at Bryan Clay Invitational this season. He also holds a 400-meter PR of 46.57 seconds, which he ran at the GMAC Championship.

Prior to becoming an All-American at Tiffin, Cortner became a First Team All-American at Pima CC in the 400h as well.

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