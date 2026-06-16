LSU’s Arni Sveinsson Named to 2025-26 CSC Academic All-District at Large Team

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Sophomore Arni Sveinsson was named to a 2025-26 CSC Academic All-District Men’s At-Large team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The 2025-26 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s At-Large teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in competition and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes at-large honorees in five divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, and the College Division.

The College Division is comprised of institutions from two-year colleges, Canadian institutions, and other institutions who are not affiliated with the NCAA and NAIA divisions.

Sveinsson was named Academic All-District after another great season on the course. The Icelandic golfer was named GCAA PING All-Southeast Region and had made appearances on the Haskins Award Watch List and Ben Hogan Award Watch List all season long. Sveinsson had a 70.39 stroke average in 31 rounds during the 2025-26 season, which ranks No. 7 on the all-time LSU single season stroke average list. He won one tournament, finished top five in two and top 10 in three.

The sophomore is set to compete at the 126th U.S. Open Championship this week as an amateur, joining former Tiger Sam Burns in Shinnecock.

Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 7 (women) and July 8 (men).

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