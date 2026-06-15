Football Announces Front Office Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin and Football General Manager Billy Glasscock announced Monday the completion of the football program’s front office staff.

Led by Glasscock, the front office staff is comprised of Adam Clark and JR Belton, who assumed their Assistant General Manager roles during the spring, as well as Taylor Jacobs, who will serve as Chief Strategy Officer for the football program.

LSU Football has been at the forefront nationally in the everchanging landscape of college athletics, and these staffing moves give the program a true front office – much like that of an NFL franchise – that can serve and better construct a roster that will enable the Tigers to compete at the highest level.

“We were very intentional when we put together our front office staff,” Billy Glasscock said, “We wanted to hire the best people with varying backgrounds who will be able to serve our student-athletes and help us compete for championships in this ever-changing landscape of college athletics.

“This group is innovative and understands the demands of helping run the best brand in college athletics. We have assembled a great staff and they have already made an impact on our program.”

Jacobs joins the LSU Football Front Office after serving as Associate Athletic Director of NIL for LSU Athletics since its inception in 2021. A former collegiate athlete, Jacobs has spent fifteen years on the administrative side of college sports, with the last five years focusing solely on NIL and revenue share in college athletics.

As the CSO for LSU Football, Jacobs will be responsible for helping develop an overall vision for the program as it relates to the brand, establishing new revenue opportunities for the team, managing third-party NIL for all football student-athletes, as well as managing the revenue share cap for the program. The CSO will be responsible for generating strategic partnerships and ensuring alignment across key stakeholders to impact the long-term success of the program. In this new role, Jacobs will work directly with the general manager developing, communicating, and executing strategic initiatives for the program as well as roster construction for LSU Football.

A first of its kind position in college football, Jacobs is also the first female to serve in this capacity nationally.

With Jacobs joining the football program, LSU Athletics elevated Keava Soil-Cormier to Associate Athletic Director of NIL, position that oversees all NIL initiatives for the program’s other teams. Soil-Cormier returned to LSU in February of 2025 as an Assistant Athletic Director for NIL after serving in a similar capacity at Baylor.

The LSU Football Front Office is led by Glasscock, who is responsible for the strategic management of all departments within the LSU football program. As the General Manager, Glasscock directs all facets of the program, overseeing everything from strategic planning to daily execution. Major components of the role include all department staffing, roster construction, player acquisition, transfer portal strategy, advanced scouting, and long-term program development. Prior to LSU, Glasscock served in the same capacity at Ole Miss under Kiffin during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Prior to joining Coach Kiffin’s staff, Glasscock served as the Director of Player Personnel under Steve Sarkisian at the University of Texas. Considered one of the top leaders in college football, Glasscock has been a part of building multiple championship contender programs and continues to shape the modern landscape in college football.

Clark joined the football staff from North Carolina State and serves as Assistant General Manager with his focus on internal operations, including internal department management and the operational budget for LSU Football. The departments under his direction include operations, equipment, sports performance, nutrition, dining, athletic training, academics, compliance, human resources, game ops and facilities. Clark previously served as the Football Chief of Staff at North Carolina State since 2019. Prior to North Carolina State, Clark served in similar roles at Nebraska, the University of Minnesota, Northern Illinois and Texas A&M. With over twenty years of industry experience in football operations, Clark brings a skillset to the LSU football staff that is essential for the program.

Belton was promoted to Assistant General Manager for LSU Football after serving as Director of Football Operations in 2025. Belton, who has been part of the LSU Football Staff since the spring of 2021, will focus on external operations in his new role. The departments under his direction include player development, player personnel, recruiting, and former player relations. In addition to the external operations, Belton will play a major role in the fundraising efforts for the program. Working closely with the general manager and CSO, Belton will help build the long-term financial strategy for roster construction. Having previously served as director of scouting and director of recruiting during his time with the Tigers, Belton’s knowledge of LSU and the Baton Rouge community are key to the success of the program.

“As Coach Kiffin says, LSU is ‘Just Different’”, Glasscock said. “Building a front office staff the way we have will allow us to continue to lead in this space and continue to set LSU apart.”